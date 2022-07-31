'Hopefully It’s Not The Last Trophy We Win This Season' - Liverpool's Andrew Roberton Gives His Reaction To Community Shield Victory

Liverpool's Andrew Robertson has hailed the Reds' performance throughout the 3-1 victory over Manchester City in Saturday's Community Shield at Leicester's King Power Stadium.

"It’s nice. Obviously we’ve played in this twice before and failed on penalties twice, so it’s nice to kind of flip that and get the medal and win the trophy, of course it is," Robertson told liverpoolfc.com.

"It’s obviously the first game of the season and you only get here by being successful and a really tough game against a top opposition, but it’s always nice to win it. This is the first taste for us so hopefully it’s not the last trophy we win this season.

"It was tough," added Robertson when asked about the intense 90 minute battle with City. "It’s been a short pre-season, a lot of us have only got 45 minutes in our legs, that’s the maximum we’ve played.

"Some have played 60 and things like that, so when it got to 60 to 65 there was a lot of tired legs and then they went and equalised. It showed a lot of character, we brought on fresh legs.

IMAGO / Sportimage

"Darwin was brilliant when he came on, Fabio, Harvey, Curtis, Naby, Millie, we made all six subs and I thought they all made a difference and gave us that bit of pace and a bit of composure when we were getting a bit tired.

"It was a full squad effort today. We flew straight from Austria, it has been a tough 10 days and now the real fun starts.

"He also had the chance before that but, to be honest, I don’t think he did much wrong, I just thought it was a magnificent save by the ’keeper.

"A great start for him. He’s going to need time, he’s still young and we will be patient with him but what a 30 minutes he had.

"To get his first goal makes a huge difference and I’m sure he will be delighted with his half an hour’s work. It just means that the first goal is away, all that pressure has gone and hopefully there’s many more to come."

