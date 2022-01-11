'Hopefully There Will Be One This Month' - Liverpool Keeper Coach On Future Of Loris Karius

Liverpool coach John Achterberg has been speaking about the goalkeeping situation at the club and spoke about Loris Karius.

It's been a difficult period in the German's career since his last game for the Reds which was the Champions League final in 2018.

Karius was criticised for his performance in a game that saw Real Madrid lift the European Cup after a 3-1 victory.

Loans to Besiktas and FC Union Berlin followed but Karius was not loaned out or sold again in the summer meaning he is still at Liverpool.

Speaking to the The Athletic, Achterberg is hopeful that a solution will be found for the 28 year old who he believes has plenty still to offer.

“In the end it’s down to him, his agent and the club to try to find a solution.

“Hopefully, there will be one this month.

“It doesn’t help anyone to sit for another six months without the feeling that you are really fighting for something. That’s not going to improve him. He needs to use his quality to make a career now. Loris has a lot of good qualities.

Karius' contract expires at the end of the season and Achterberg said if no solution is found in January, then he will continue at Liverpool.

“If not, he will train with us until the end of his contract. If Loris goes, then we will look to bring one up from the academy again.”

