'Hopefully They Can Reach A Solution'- Liverpool's Andrew Robertson on Mohamed Salah's Contract Situation

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has had his say on Mohamed Salah's contract situation and admits he hopes it gets resolved because he loves playing with the Egyptian.

The Reds have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the season which leaves them trailing Chelsea by a point in the Premier League and with a 100% winning record in their Champions League group.

(Photo by ddp images/Sipa USA)

Robertson On Salah's Contract Situation

Salah's form has been a key component in Liverpool's success so far and Robertson hopes like every supporter that a resolution is found to the 29 year old's contract situation.

Robertson told Sky Sports:

"He said he'd be happy to stay here and that's up to him and the club to come to an agreement,"

"I hope that I can continue to play with him. I love playing with Mo and I love playing with all the lads around me and you don't want to see anyone leave."

"Let's leave it up to the club and Mo - I'm sure everyone's trying to get to an agreement that can work for everyone.

"Hopefully they can reach a solution because if he's not the world's best, he's definitely in the discussion for it and they're the type of players you want at this club, they're the type of players that the fans at his club deserve."

"Hopefully that continues and he can stay for a bit longer."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

LFCTR Verdict

The Scottish international's thoughts mirror those of every Liverpool supporter in the land.

Losing Salah is unthinkable and a solution needs to be found to extend his stay at Liverpool and so he can further his legendary status.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook |