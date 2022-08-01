'Hopefully We Can Start Off With A Flyer' - Liverpool Midfielder Harvey Elliott Looks Ahead

Harvey Elliott talks about both yesterday's Strasbourg defeat and the upcoming Premier League opener against Fulham.

A youthful Liverpool side suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of RC Strasbourg at Anfield yesterday evening. However, an exciting yet mature performance from the new number '19' Harvey Elliott impressed many, including Jurgen Klopp, despite the result.

Jurgen Klopp's thoughts on his performance can be found here, his display was a testament to how far he has come in his development thus far, returning to pre-season with a chip on his shoulder after last year's horrific ankle injury.

The 19-year-old has now spoken to Liverpool's official club website about yesterday's game and the upcoming season, saying "Obviously conceding three isn’t easy to come back from against any team, especially these guys who were very well organized and played great football against us.

It’s a learning curve for the young lads and everyone else involved. It’s more minutes in the legs and getting to play in front of the home crowd, which is always an honor and very exciting to come and play back here again."

He further added, "We are disappointed but we just need to take the positives and learn from it."

Despite being young himself, Elliott has been in and amongst the first team squad for some time now. With the experience of being the new youngster fresh in the mind, he added "I think the youngsters need to learn the hard way sometimes and some of them did that today, but in all fairness they bounced back and played the rest of the game really strong so it’s all credit to them.

Youngsters are always going to make mistakes, and even senior players, so it’s just about how you react, and their reaction was very good. Everyone makes mistakes in life and we are all a team and we’ve all made that mistake together.

There’s no-one single-handedly made it themselves, so we all stuck together and encouraged everyone, and just told them to keep playing their football, which they did."

IMAGO / Xinhua

Harvey Elliott also touched upon his performance yesterday "I think that’s what I tried today; some things came off, some things didn’t. It just wasn’t our day today. I just want to play for the badge and give it my all for the badge no matter what the score is, whether we are winning or losing.

I always give it my best and I have that hunger in myself to go out and make sure I give it 110 per cent in each and every game. Some days things will come off and some things won’t. Today unfortunately wasn’t our day but maybe another time they will do and we can win the game hopefully.

Finally, the ex-Fulham lad looked forward to the start of the season after Liverpool's community Shield success, "That’s all credit to us and the coaching staff to get some silverware at the start of the season, which has put us in good stepping stones for the season.

Hopefully we can just keep adding to it this season, which is our aim. Our focus now is on Fulham. We have a week to build up to it and hopefully we can start off with a flyer."

Elliott could next feature against his former club when Liverpool travel down to Craven Cottage to take on Fulham in their first Premier League game of the 2022/23 campaign.

