'How Can I Change That?' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp On Diogo Jota

Ahead of the clash with Tottenham Hotspur in London on Sunday afternoon, Jurgen Klopp has spoken to the media about Liverpool striker Diogo Jota and his surprise at his 'underrated' tag.

The 24 year old has been in excellent form for the Reds this season with ten goals in all competitions.

Incredible Player

His manager however remains surprised as to why the contributions of the Portugal international don't seem to get the recognition that he deserves.

"Diogo is an incredible player. Players underrated or under the radar, I don't know why you always ask me that because they are not under my radar.

"If people do that, how can I change that?

"Diogo is an exceptional player, Mo is an exceptional player, by the way Sadio Mane plays really good in the moment, he is just unlucky in the last moments.

"All of these boys have incredible quality and that's why they come into these positions and they come in these situations."

Killer Instinct

Despite the good form of Jota and his teammates, Klopp believes there is much more to come from the Portuguese.

"Diogo has developed in the last few months a proper killer instinct, that's true.

"I think his link-up play, especially on this half-left with Sadio, is exceptional and I really like watching it.

"He is still young and there is still really a lot to come from him but it's already good, so good for us."

