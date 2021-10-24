    • October 24, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    'How Can You Not Love Bobby Firmino' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

    Author:

    Liverpool travel to Old Trafford on Sunday for a huge Premier League clash with rivals Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp has been speaking ahead of the game about the return to form of his Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino.

    After last season proved a difficult one for Liverpool and Firmino, the 30 year old seems to be returning to something like his best and last week scored a hattrick against Watford at Vicarage Road.

    Roberto Firmino Manchester United

    During his pre match media responsibilities, Klopp gave an insight into Firmino's character and why he is loved by everyone.

    'Everybody Loves Bobby'

    The German manager explained the many on field reasons why Liverpool's number nine is loved by all his teammates.

    "Bobby is a very positive but very, at least with me, calm person. Everybody loves Bobby, there’s no doubt about that. The whole team. How can you not?"

    “If he would not be a nice person, the players would love him because he is doing all the work for them that helps them a lot." 

    "Obviously Mo and Sadio love him because he puts them up, passes the ball, even if it’s not the last pass always but the second-last."

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    “All the midfielders love him because he is chasing all the offensive players of the opponents in their traps. And the last line loves him, of course, as well for the same reason."

    'A Great Guy'

    Klopp went on to explain why there is additional happiness when his Brazilian gets on the scoresheet.

    "Ali and him are anyway best friends. Yeah, how can you not love Bobby Firmino? There’s no reason for it. A great guy."

    “And when he scores there’s always this extra little bit of joy because we always have these discussions, which are not ridiculous but we never had the discussions about Bobby not scoring enough."

    “But we faced the questions quite frequently when there are periods when he doesn’t do that. But he wouldn’t play if he would not be incredibly important anyway in all these different situations.”

    LFCTR Verdict

    A lot of people had written Roberto Firmino off after his poor form last season.

    His manager and his teammates didn't give up on him however as they know what qualities he brings to the team.

    The start to this season has been a good one for Bobby and let's hope it continues at Old Trafford on Sunday.

    Read More Liverpool Coverage

    Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Facebook

    Roberto Firmino Manchester United
    Interviews

    'How Can You Not Love Bobby Firmino' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

    just now
    Trent
    Interviews

    'I Was Nervous' - Trent Alexander-Arnold On His First Premier League Start For Liverpool Against Manchester United At Old Trafford

    30 minutes ago
    Neil Critchley
    Articles

    Watch: Former Liverpool Academy Manager Neil Critchley Channels His Inner Jurgen Klopp

    9 hours ago
    Manchester United
    Match Coverage

    Manchester United v Liverpool: How to Watch/Livestream | Premier League

    10 hours ago
    (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
    Interviews

    "They have The Confidence" Liverpool Legend And Sky Sports Pundit Jamie Carragher Sadio Mane And Roberto Firmino Deserves Credit Like Mohamed Salah

    12 hours ago
    Jude Bellingham
    News

    Watch: Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Scores Wonder Goal For Borussia Dortmund

    13 hours ago
    Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold
    Interviews

    'A Credit To Himself' - Trent Alexander-Arnold On Liverpool Superstar Mohamed Salah

    13 hours ago
    Naby Keita dribbles the ball in the Red's opening day win against Norwich
    Opinions

    Naby Keita: Trick Or Treat. Is The Liverpool Midfielder Good Enough?

    14 hours ago