'How Can You Not Love Bobby Firmino' - Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool travel to Old Trafford on Sunday for a huge Premier League clash with rivals Manchester United. Jurgen Klopp has been speaking ahead of the game about the return to form of his Brazilian striker Roberto Firmino.

After last season proved a difficult one for Liverpool and Firmino, the 30 year old seems to be returning to something like his best and last week scored a hattrick against Watford at Vicarage Road.

During his pre match media responsibilities, Klopp gave an insight into Firmino's character and why he is loved by everyone.

'Everybody Loves Bobby'

The German manager explained the many on field reasons why Liverpool's number nine is loved by all his teammates.

"Bobby is a very positive but very, at least with me, calm person. Everybody loves Bobby, there’s no doubt about that. The whole team. How can you not?"

“If he would not be a nice person, the players would love him because he is doing all the work for them that helps them a lot."

"Obviously Mo and Sadio love him because he puts them up, passes the ball, even if it’s not the last pass always but the second-last."

“All the midfielders love him because he is chasing all the offensive players of the opponents in their traps. And the last line loves him, of course, as well for the same reason."

'A Great Guy'

Klopp went on to explain why there is additional happiness when his Brazilian gets on the scoresheet.

"Ali and him are anyway best friends. Yeah, how can you not love Bobby Firmino? There’s no reason for it. A great guy."

“And when he scores there’s always this extra little bit of joy because we always have these discussions, which are not ridiculous but we never had the discussions about Bobby not scoring enough."

“But we faced the questions quite frequently when there are periods when he doesn’t do that. But he wouldn’t play if he would not be incredibly important anyway in all these different situations.”

LFCTR Verdict

A lot of people had written Roberto Firmino off after his poor form last season.

His manager and his teammates didn't give up on him however as they know what qualities he brings to the team.

The start to this season has been a good one for Bobby and let's hope it continues at Old Trafford on Sunday.

