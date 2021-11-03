Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    ‘I Discovered How Much of a Brick Wall He Is!’ - Wolves Forward Hwang Hee-Chan on Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk

    In a recent interview, Wolves' new signing Hwang Hee-Chan has spoken about how difficult it was to play against Virgil van Dijk in 2019 with RB Salzburg.

    When Liverpool faced RB Salzburg in 2019, a lot of players impressed for the Austrian side.

    Erling Haaland put his name firmly on the map for all of the top clubs, while Liverpool witnessed a Takumi Minamino masterclass against them, which prompted the Reds to sign him.

    Hwang Hee-Chan

    Another Salzburg player who impressed was Hwang Hee-Chan. The South Korean scored one of the three goals at Anfield that night.

    The 25-year-old has now earned himself a move to Wolves, where he is starting to showcase his talent in the Premier League 

    In a recent interview, Hwang Hee-Chan was asked about the game in 2019 and how it was facing Virgil van Dijk.

    "He’s so very difficult to get past and I learned that from the games. I discovered how much of a brick wall he is!

    “After the game we talked to each other and had a smile about it. We had a handshake and from then there was a mutual respect for each other. 

    "I wasn’t thinking about the team performance or even how I played, because I was laser-focused on trying to actually win.

    “Afterwards I was contacted by lots of people and it obviously made an impression. I’m really excited to play Liverpool again but I’m geared up for every match, whoever the opposition is.”

    'I Discovered How Much of a Brick Wall He Is!' - Wolves Forward Hwang Hee-Chan on Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

