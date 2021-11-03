‘I Discovered How Much of a Brick Wall He Is!’ - Wolves Forward Hwang Hee-Chan on Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk

In a recent interview, Wolves' new signing Hwang Hee-Chan has spoken about how difficult it was to play against Virgil van Dijk in 2019 with RB Salzburg.

When Liverpool faced RB Salzburg in 2019, a lot of players impressed for the Austrian side.

Erling Haaland put his name firmly on the map for all of the top clubs, while Liverpool witnessed a Takumi Minamino masterclass against them, which prompted the Reds to sign him.

(Photo by Mark Cosgrove/News Images/Sipa USA)

Another Salzburg player who impressed was Hwang Hee-Chan. The South Korean scored one of the three goals at Anfield that night.

The 25-year-old has now earned himself a move to Wolves, where he is starting to showcase his talent in the Premier League

In a recent interview, Hwang Hee-Chan was asked about the game in 2019 and how it was facing Virgil van Dijk.

"He’s so very difficult to get past and I learned that from the games. I discovered how much of a brick wall he is!

“After the game we talked to each other and had a smile about it. We had a handshake and from then there was a mutual respect for each other.

"I wasn’t thinking about the team performance or even how I played, because I was laser-focused on trying to actually win.

“Afterwards I was contacted by lots of people and it obviously made an impression. I’m really excited to play Liverpool again but I’m geared up for every match, whoever the opposition is.”