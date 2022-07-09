'I Am A Big Fan Of Utilising The Loan System' - Former England International On Immediate Liverpool Future Of New Signing Fabio Carvalho

A former England international has been giving his view on how he thinks new Liverpool signing Fabio Carvalho will be used over the next 12 months.

The 19-year-old made the switch to Anfield after helping Fulham to the English Championship title last season.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Paul Robinson explained that whilst he is an advocate of the loan system, he doesn't think Carvalho will be pushed down that route.

“He is still very young. Klopp has showed that he is not afraid to put these youngsters in so I would expect him to get given a chance next season.

“I am a big fan of utilising the loan system because it gives players a great grounding but I don’t think that is what is needed for Carvalho.

“He has had a full season in the Championship. He did excellently well. I think that season will have turned him from a boy into a man. It will have matured him."

Robinson was adamant that the Portugal under-21 international will have a role to play in Klopp's first-team squad next season.

“I think he will be an integral part of the squad this season. He is so good going forward. He has such ability on the ball.

“I think Klopp will use him. He will be a great addition to that Liverpool side.”

The views of Robinson are shared by many in the game with some predicting that Carvalho can go right to the very top.

