Skip to main content

'I Am A Big Fan Of Utilising The Loan System' - Former England International On Immediate Liverpool Future Of New Signing Fabio Carvalho

A former England international has been giving his view on how he thinks new Liverpool signing Fabio Carvalho will be used over the next 12 months.

The 19-year-old made the switch to Anfield after helping Fulham to the English Championship title last season.

Fabio Carvalho

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, Paul Robinson explained that whilst he is an advocate of the loan system, he doesn't think Carvalho will be pushed down that route.

“He is still very young. Klopp has showed that he is not afraid to put these youngsters in so I would expect him to get given a chance next season.

“I am a big fan of utilising the loan system because it gives players a great grounding but I don’t think that is what is needed for Carvalho.

“He has had a full season in the Championship. He did excellently well. I think that season will have turned him from a boy into a man. It will have matured him."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Robinson was adamant that the Portugal under-21 international will have a role to play in Klopp's first-team squad next season.

“I think he will be an integral part of the squad this season. He is so good going forward. He has such ability on the ball.

“I think Klopp will use him. He will be a great addition to that Liverpool side.”

The views of Robinson are shared by many in the game with some predicting that Carvalho can go right to the very top.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Anfield
Transfers

Breaking: Liverpool Defender Signs Contract Extension & Seals Loan Move To Spain

By Neil Andrew30 minutes ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
Transfers

Report: Spanish Club Negotiating To Sign Liverpool Defender

By Neil Andrew56 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'We Were All-In' - Jurgen Klopp Speaks About New Liverpool Signing Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
carvalho 2
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Discusses Where Fabio Carvalho Could Play For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Jurgen Klopp Reveals Injury To Liverpool Defender

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Luis Diaz
Articles

Fantasy Premier League: Liverpool Player Prices And If They're Good Enough To Make Your FPL Team | Midfielders & Forwards

By Damon Carr3 hours ago
imago1011736378h
Articles

Analysis: The Position That Could Get The Best Out Of Fabio Carvalho

By Alex Caddick13 hours ago
Joe Gomez, Liverpool FC
Quotes

Joe Gomez Delighted By Signing A New Deal At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew15 hours ago