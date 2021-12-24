'I Am Frustrated' - Liverpool Forward Takumi Minamino Opens Up On Playing Time At Anfield
Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino has opened up on his frustration about playing time at Anfield.
Within the matchday programme against Leicester - a game in which Minamino scored an unbelievable last minute equaliser - Minamino expressed his love for the club alongside his frustration at not playing.
“As a player I always want to play every match.
“I think a kind of frustration is common for the players (who don’t play) but I like to turn this frustration into positiveness with my attitude.
“I put in a lot of effort every day to play more and to get game time. I want to play more games and I want to prove to myself that I can do much better, so I use my frustration to turn everything positive.
“But I am at the best club in the world and I can spend the best time of my career at this club.
“As I have said before, I would like to contribute to this club as much as possible. That is the best thing I can do.”
