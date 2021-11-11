Skip to main content
'I Am Immensely Proud': Steven Gerrard On Aston Villa Appointment

Author:

Steven Gerrard has been appointed Aston Villa head coach, replacing Dean Smith at the helm at Villa Park.

The 41 year-old won the Scottish Premiership with Rangers last season, whilst going invincible, and signs a three and a half year contract with Aston Villa.

'Aston Villa is a club with a rich history and tradition in English football and I am immensely proud to become its new Head Coach.

'In my conversations with Nassef, Wes and the rest of the Board, it was apparent how ambitious their plans are for the club and I am looking forward to helping them achieve their aims.

'I would like to express my sincere gratitude to everybody associated with Glasgow Rangers for giving me the opportunity to manage such an iconic football club. Helping them secure a record-breaking 55th league title will always hold a special place in my heart. I would like to wish the players, staff and supporters the very best for the future.'

Gerrard is tasked with guiding Villa away from the relegation zone, sitting just two places above with 11 points from 10 matches.

The new head coach will face Brighton for his first match on November 20th, and will return to Anfield on December 11th to face Liverpool.

