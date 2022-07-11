'I Am Not In The Middle Anymore' - Liverpool's Diogo Jota On His New Role Within The Team

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota is looking to make a huge impact within the squad next season and has claimed he is ready for the extra responsibility.

Jota who signed for the Reds back in 2020 from fellow Premier League side Wolves has played a vital part for Liverpool since joining, adding pressure and competition within the forward places.

In recent weeks the 25-year-old's role within the team has become questionable especially with the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica who plays in a similar role to Jota.

Therefore a new role for the Portuguese international is likely with manager Jurgen Klopp recently mentioning a possible change in formation and tactics for next season.

Speaking on his new role with the team Jota was nothing more than positive and is looking forward to getting started again and playing alongside some of his new teammates.

“Obviously those [three] departed and only one arrived – well, Fabio [Carvalho] as well but I’m not sure where he is going to play yet." Jota said speaking to Liverpool.com.

"Of course, with the years you add extra responsibility. Yesterday in the rondo, I am not in the middle anymore when we start so time is passing as well, I am getting older!

"Of course that allows me to be one of the senior players, with that comes extra responsibility as well but I think that I am ready for that."

When asked about the new signing of Nunez, Jota didn't hold back and praised the 23-year-old Uruguayan's ability on the pitch.

"I follow the Portuguese league obviously and what he did last year was amazing. It is not as easy as people might think!

"He scored loads of goals, including in the Champions League and against us, so I think we can expect that from him." Added Jota.

"Hopefully he can have the same impact that Luis [Diaz] had last year because that will be important for us."

