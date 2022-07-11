Skip to main content

'I Am Not In The Middle Anymore' - Liverpool's Diogo Jota On His New Role Within The Team

Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota is looking to make a huge impact within the squad next season and has claimed he is ready for the extra responsibility. 

Jota who signed for the Reds back in 2020 from fellow Premier League side Wolves has played a vital part for Liverpool since joining, adding pressure and competition within the forward places. 

Diogo Jota

In recent weeks the 25-year-old's role within the team has become questionable especially with the signing of Darwin Nunez from Benfica who plays in a similar role to Jota. 

Therefore a new role for the Portuguese international is likely with manager Jurgen Klopp recently mentioning a possible change in formation and tactics for next season. 

Speaking on his new role with the team Jota was nothing more than positive and is looking forward to getting started again and playing alongside some of his new teammates. 

imago1013120968h

“Obviously those [three] departed and only one arrived – well, Fabio [Carvalho] as well but I’m not sure where he is going to play yet." Jota said speaking to Liverpool.com

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"Of course, with the years you add extra responsibility. Yesterday in the rondo, I am not in the middle anymore when we start so time is passing as well, I am getting older! 

"Of course that allows me to be one of the senior players, with that comes extra responsibility as well but I think that I am ready for that." 

When asked about the new signing of Nunez, Jota didn't hold back and praised the 23-year-old Uruguayan's ability on the pitch. 

"I follow the Portuguese league obviously and what he did last year was amazing. It is not as easy as people might think! 

"He scored loads of goals, including in the Champions League and against us, so I think we can expect that from him." Added Jota. 

"Hopefully he can have the same impact that Luis [Diaz] had last year because that will be important for us." 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester United Preview | Jurgen Klopp v Erik Ten Hag | Pre-Season Tour

By Damon Carr10 minutes ago
Liverpool, Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp, Pep Guardiola
News

'We're The Closest To Them' - Chelsea Defender Ben Chilwell On Next Seasons Premier League Title Battle

By Joe Dixon26 minutes ago
imago1013120968h
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Liverpool Captain Jordan Henderson Hails 'World Class' Attack Despite Sadio Mane Departure

By Alex Caddick56 minutes ago
Robbie Fowler
News

Liverpool Legend Robbie Fowler On His Favoured Strike Partner

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp Hints at 'The New System' Whilst Addressing Midfield Concerns

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Nicolo Barella (ITA), JUNE 14, 2022
Quotes

'It Just Doesn’t Make Any Sense At This Moment In Time' - Former Liverpool Winger On Nicolo Barella Links

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Rajamangala Stadium
Quotes

'They Looked Sharp' - Liverpool Journalist On The Reds Open Training Session In Bangkok

By Rowan Lee2 hours ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'Longevity Is Key' - Former Chelsea Star On How Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk Can Cement His Legacy At The Top Level

By Rowan Lee4 hours ago