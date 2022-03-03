'I Am Not Sure' - Former Liverpool Player On James Milner Contract Situation

Former Liverpool midfielder Michael Thomas has been speaking about the contract situation of vice-captain James Milner.

The 36 year old is out of contract at the end of the season and his future seems unclear despite the fact that manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed talks are in progress with the club and player about a possible extension.

IMAGO / News Images

Speaking to Caught Offside, Thomas was of no doubt that the retired England international should be offered an extension to his current deal.

“James Milner should 100% get another year at the club.

“He comes in and never plays a bad game. One of the most reliable players I’ve seen in any position you need to deploy him. He is good for cover and to have around the dressing room."

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Thomas is not certain however that Milner will agree to an extension as it may mean even less time on the pitch next season but praised what has been a brilliant signing for Liverpool.

“Whether he would be open to that as he will probably get less minutes than this season, so I am not sure.

“He has been a great servant to the club and to get a player of that ilk for free is crazy.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook