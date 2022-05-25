'I Am Staying Next Season for Sure': Mohamed Salah on His Ongoing Contract Negotiations With Liverpool

Over the last few seasons, Mohamed Salah has been the centre of interest, not only because of his raw talent on the pitch, winning Liverpool countless numbers of games and trophies, but also because he is out of contract in the summer of 2023.

With contract negotiations proving tricky to get across the line at Anfield, some breaking news has surfaced with Salah vouching to the fans that he is “staying next season for sure”. What this means for Liverpool is uncertain, but I’m sure most Liverpool fans would hate to see him leave on a free.

Salah joined Liverpool in July 2017 for a fee of £37.80 million after impressing in Serie A for Italian giants Roma. Since arriving at Anfield he has only been good luck for the Reds, winning a Premier League title and Champions League, which he’ll be hoping turns into two European Cups if they can beat Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday.

However, Mohamed Salah’s five-year contract worth £52 million ends in the summer of 2023, and contract negotiations are proving difficult.

It has been widely covered by the media with a variety of different opinions and reports breaking about whether Salah will extend his contract for Liverpool.

He recently stated that "in the contract it's not everything about the money at all. So I don't know, I can't tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want”.

It’s clear that Salah has a deep love for Liverpool and the fanbase of the club, but maybe he’s hinting at a change of scenery for the end of his career.

According to Transfermarkt, Mo Salah’s expected market value is £90 million, but of course, at the age of 29 and still with at least five more years in his prime, there will be competition from some of the best clubs in Europe, including the likes of Real Madrid, PSG, and Barcelona vying for his signature.

However, to replace Mo salah is an impossible task. The Egyptian has undoubtedly been Liverpool's best player during the Klopp era, winning three Premier League Golden Boots and the Premier League Player of the Year Award in 2017/18.

Through difficult contract negotiations like these though, as a fan, you must be an optimist. Liverpool will have Mo salah for at least one more campaign, so there is no doubt that they will fight for the Premier League and the Champions League once again.

With Erling Haaland, the young Norwegian ace coming to Manchester City next season as well, Liverpool will need all the firepower they can get to challenge the 2021/22 Premier League winners.

