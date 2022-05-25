Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'I Am Staying Next Season for Sure': Mohamed Salah on His Ongoing Contract Negotiations With Liverpool

Over the last few seasons, Mohamed Salah has been the centre of interest, not only because of his raw talent on the pitch, winning Liverpool countless numbers of games and trophies, but also because he is out of contract in the summer of 2023.

With contract negotiations proving tricky to get across the line at Anfield, some breaking news has surfaced with Salah vouching to the fans that he is “staying next season for sure”. What this means for Liverpool is uncertain, but I’m sure most Liverpool fans would hate to see him leave on a free.

Mohamed Salah Thiago

Salah joined Liverpool in July 2017 for a fee of £37.80 million after impressing in Serie A for Italian giants Roma. Since arriving at Anfield he has only been good luck for the Reds, winning a Premier League title and Champions League, which he’ll be hoping turns into two European Cups if they can beat Real Madrid in Paris on Saturday.

However, Mohamed Salah’s five-year contract worth £52 million ends in the summer of 2023, and contract negotiations are proving difficult. 

It has been widely covered by the media with a variety of different opinions and reports breaking about whether Salah will extend his contract for Liverpool. 

He recently stated that "in the contract it's not everything about the money at all. So I don't know, I can't tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want”. 

It’s clear that Salah has a deep love for Liverpool and the fanbase of the club, but maybe he’s hinting at a change of scenery for the end of his career.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Mohamed Salah

According to Transfermarkt, Mo Salah’s expected market value is £90 million, but of course, at the age of 29 and still with at least five more years in his prime, there will be competition from some of the best clubs in Europe, including the likes of Real Madrid, PSG, and Barcelona vying for his signature. 

However, to replace Mo salah is an impossible task. The Egyptian has undoubtedly been Liverpool's best player during the Klopp era, winning three Premier League Golden Boots and the Premier League Player of the Year Award in 2017/18.

Through difficult contract negotiations like these though, as a fan, you must be an optimist. Liverpool will have Mo salah for at least one more campaign, so there is no doubt that they will fight for the Premier League and the Champions League once again. 

With Erling Haaland, the young Norwegian ace coming to Manchester City next season as well, Liverpool will need all the firepower they can get to challenge the 2021/22 Premier League winners.

Erling Haaland Salzburg

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Mohamed Salah Jordan Henderson Trent Alexander Arnold
Match Coverage

Watch: Mohamed Salah & Jordan Henderson Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Real Madrid | Champions League Final | Salah Gives Hint On Future

By Neil Andrew12 minutes ago
Everton v Liverpool - Premier League - Goodison Park Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti (left) and Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp fist bump after the Premier League match at Goodison Park, Liverpool.
Match Coverage

Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Liverpool v Real Madrid | Champions League Final

By Neil Andrew23 minutes ago
Thiago Villarreal
News

Thiago Alcantara Injury News: Jurgen Klopp Offers Hope That Liverpool Midfielder Will Make Champions League Final Against Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew35 minutes ago
Liverpool, Van Dijk, Villareal
News

Report: Virgil Van Dijk On His Sharpness Ahead Of Real Madrid Clash

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Midfielder Set To Depart Reds This Summer

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
News

Report: Liverpool Winger Sadio Mane On Real Madrid's Karim Benzema's Comments Ahead Of Champions League Final

By Joe Dixon2 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara
News

Report: Thiago Alcantara Working In Gym Ahead Of Liverpool's Champions League Final Clash With Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Fabinho
News

Report: Fabinho To Be Fit For Liverpool's Champions League Clash With Real Madrid

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago