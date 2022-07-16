'I Am Sure He Will Be A Great Player For Us This Season' - Former Liverpool Player On Conor Bradley's Loan Move To Bolton
A former Liverpool academy prospect has tipped right-back, Conor Bradley, to have a successful loan spell at Bolton Wanderers.
The 19-year-old Northern Ireland international will be hoping to have a productive season at the League One club so he can force his way into the Liverpool reckoning alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold and new signing Calvin Ramsay.
MJ Williams joined Liverpool himself as a teenager in 2009 but failed to make a significant impact at the club before leaving in 2018. He told the Manchester Evening News he believes Bradley will be a success at Bolton.
"He is a great lad, pretty quiet but I am sure we will get him out of his shell. Out on the pitch you can tell he’s come from a club like Liverpool. The way we want to play here is front foot, so he is used to it.
“He is quick and I think he has got the longest legs I have ever seen on a footballer. I am sure he will be a great player for us this season."
Despite the departure of fellow right-back Neco Williams to Nottingham Forest, the addition of Ramsay means it seems a smart move to loan Bradley to get some senior game time under his belt.
There is no doubt he has the talent to become a very good player and Reds fans will watch with interest as to how he progresses at the University of Bolton stadium.
