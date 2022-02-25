'I Am Very Proud' - Virgil van Dijk Looks Forward To Carabao Cup Final After Returning From Serious Injury

Virgil van Dijk has been speaking in a recent interview about his life at Liverpool, the Carabao Cup final, and returning from a long-term knee injury.

Ahead of the final against Chelsea on Sunday, the Dutchman was talking with Liverpoolfc.com about whether these moments mean more since his injury.

“Even before the injury I appreciated it already so much.

“I’m not the youngest anymore - definitely not the oldest - but times are flying past and I just want to go out there and enjoy it and enjoy my teammates, where I am today, playing for Liverpool."

Liverpool's number four was also keen to emphasise how much he and his family enjoy life on Merseyside and how proud he is about the workload he has managed since returning from the knee injury that kept him out for most of last season.

“It’s unbelievable and I am enjoying every bit. My family is enjoying it so that is obviously a big reason of why I signed a new deal, because I just want to keep on enjoying and appreciate everything I have.

“After the injury last year and where I am today, after how I was last year, I am very proud of myself (with) the number of games I have played. Things can obviously still improve but I’m very content.”

The match with Chelsea at Wembley kicks off at 4:30pm on Sunday. Watch out for more LFCTR coverage of the game over the coming days.

