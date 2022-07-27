Skip to main content

'I Believe That If He Gets An Early Goal Then He'll Settle In Nicely' - Ex-Liverpool Defender On Darwin Nuñez

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson is positive new Reds forward Darwin Nuñez can be successful at Anfield if he hits the ground running come the start of next season. 

The 23-year-old Uruguayan made the switch from Portuguese giants Benfica to Merseyside earlier this summer and has been subject to some rival fan criticism on his pre-season performances so far. 

Despite the negative remarks, Nuñez well and truly silenced the internet doubters when he netted four against RB Leipzig in a recent friendly. 

Johnson, now 37, spent six years at Liverpool and believes the forward can have a brilliant debut season for the Reds if he makes a quick start. 

"He's certainly going to have to contribute if Liverpool are going to win the league title," said Johnson speaking to news outlet GGRecon. 

"I don't think he will have to be at his absolute best but he's certainly going to have some sort of impact. 

"You know what strikers are like? They thrive off confidence. If he can grab an early goal or a couple of early goals then I believe he will thrive.

"Everyone can't wait to stick their boot in. Everyone else will love it if Núñez doesn't perform and if Liverpool start slipping up. 

"He's [Nuñez] got a lot of pressure on his shoulders, but so does everyone, so he's going to find a way to deal with it. I believe that if he gets an early goal then he'll settle in nicely. 

"I do believe Núñez is a good player and I think he'll be class but I don't believe he is a direct replacement for Sadio Mané," added Johnson.   

"Nuñez is definitely capable of scoring goals and as long as the other players around him are performing and helping him then I don't think it'll be a problem. Other teams and other fans will love him to slip up." 

