‘I Can Guarantee That They’ll Bring Somebody Else In’ Frank McAvennie Comments on Liverpool Transfer Window

The former West Ham United and Scotland International Frank McAvennie has had his say on Liverpool's current transfer window, saying he can 'Guarantee' Liverpool make another signing.

Speaking exclusively with Football Insider the former West Ham, Celtic and Aston Villa forward McAvennie does not feel Liverpool's current business within the summer transfer market is finished.

Going as far as 'Gaurenteeing' a new signing will arrive on Merseyside still this window.

Calvin Ramsey

Liverpool has already made strong additions to the side in the ongoing transfer window, seeing Calvin Ramsey, Darwin Nunez and Fabio Carvhallo walk through the doors of the AXA training facility.

Having already spent the sum of £77.2million on arrivals this summer Liverpool have infact already recouped £68.4million of that back with the departures of Sadio Mane, Neco Williams and Takumi Minamino. 

When asked does he think anyone else will depart Liverpool this summer McAvennie said “I wouldn’t think so. I wouldn’t imagine anyone would want to leave Liverpool at the moment.

Jota’s injury will be a blow but they’ve got replacements for him.

He’s not going to have people queuing up at his door asking to leave, that’s for sure. I wouldn’t worry about it.''

McAvennie then went on to say “But I can guarantee that they’ll bring somebody else in.”

Fabio Carvalho

With only a net spend this summer of roughly £8.8million it asks the question are Liverpool finished in the market this summer, is there money still in the kitty to fund another arrival on Merseyside?

