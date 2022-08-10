'I Can't Lie, I Was Disappointed' - Liverpool Midfielder Admits Frustration At Pre-Season Decision

A midfielder at Liverpool has admitted he was frustrated to miss out on the club's pre-season tour to Asia in a recent interview.

The Reds played friendlies against Manchester United and Crystal Palace in Bangkok and Singapore respectively and a number of Academy prospects were given the opportunity to show what they had to offer.

After spending last season on loan at Newport Country, Jake Cain told GOAL he was disappointed to not be selected to travel with Jurgen Klopp and his squad for the tour.

“I can’t lie, I was disappointed. I thought I had a good loan, I did what was asked of me, and I thought I could come back and show the first team what I can do.

“They’re the best team in Europe, so I know it’s going to be very difficult to push for a place in the team, but I thought I might have been able to go on the tour, show what I can do, and see what the first-team coaches said.

“So, yeah, it was disappointing.”

LFCTR Verdict

It seems that the 20-year-old is realistic as to how tough it will be to force himself into the first team picture at Liverpool and may feel the likes of Stefan Bajcetic have now edged ahead of him in the pecking order.

A loan deal appears to be the best move again for Cain this season as he looks to build on the progress he made in League Two during the last campaign.

