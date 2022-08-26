'I Can't See Any Basis In Reality For This' - Football Writer On Frenkie De Jong Liverpool Links

Football writer Andrew Beasley believes Barcelona's Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong will not go anywhere this summer despite recent talk of him being wanted by Liverpool.

The 25-year-old has been the talk of the summer after being linked with a move to Manchester United and Chelsea. However, it's now suggested Liverpool are preparing to throw their name into the hat.

"If you had to write a story to generate a bit of online interest I think this would be a pretty good one," Beasley said speaking on Blood Red Podcast on YouTube.

"I can't see any basis in reality for this, especially with the money that he is on. Obviously there has been a lot of issues surrounding his salary and Barcelona trying to pay him less money etc.

"There's just so much controversy around the contract situation right now. It just doesn't seem like he'll go anywhere now, particularly with Liverpool coming out of the blue just seems very unlikely.

"Liverpool have now found themselves in a position where they've got veterans and young players. Then they have the ones that are in the middle being Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who both obviously have a lot of injury problems.

"Now I'm sure they [Liverpool] will have their plans, whether that involves Jude Bellingham next summer and things like this, however there's a whole season to get through first.

"You don't want to see this season slip away from Liverpool early on because of any issues they've got in the midfield."

