'I Can’t See Liverpool Not Challenging for the Premier League' - Paul Ince Has His Say

Liverpool came closer than any team had before them to completing the quadruple last season, missing out on the Premier League title by just one point and taking the race right down to the final day. Former Premier League winner Paul Ince believes his former side will be in the race again this season.

Despite a poor start to the 22/23 campaign which has seen Liverpool still yet to manage a win going into the fourth match week, with two draws and a defeat on Monday evening to Manchester United.

Despite the poor start to the season, in an exclusive interview with Boyle Sports Football, the former Liverpool midfielder Ince said "I can't see Liverpool not challenging for the Premier League title - they're one of the best teams in the world.

"When teams lose important players it has an effect on the team and that's what is happening with Liverpool at the moment."

IMAGO / PA Images

Ince went on to add "It's not going to be easy if you keep dropping points while the rest of the top four are winning but I've got no qualms with Liverpool - they could easily chalk off ten wins in a row but they need to get their missing players back.

"Everyone saw the difference at the moment when Man United subbed on Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool were bringing on Fabio Carvalho."

