Skip to main content
November 22, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

'I Can't Stop Smiling' - Tyler Morton On Liverpool Premier League Debut Against Arsenal

Author:

Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton made his Premier League debut against Arsenal at Anfield.

The Wirral-born midfielder has impressed in campaigns with the Under-23s, and in senior appearances with the Reds in the Carabao Cup.

“As you can see on my face, I can’t wipe the smile off it!” Morton told Liverpoolfc.com.

“It’s a different feeling to any other feeling, especially your boyhood club, as everyone will know. Being a fan all my life and now stepping on the pitch, it felt surreal. But that’s where I want to be, so that’s where I’m going to push to be.”

He came on for Thiago Alcantara, having a six minute cameo where he didn't look at all out of place.

“I was straight in the zone, no messing about for me! I was straight into the game, making sure we secured the win, making sure I kept the ball and doing everything I normally do nicely. It all went to plan in the end.

“My family – everyone dreamed of being a Liverpool footballer and I’ve gone and done it. They tell me every day going to training how proud they are of me. And it just felt so good doing it for them and doing it for my best mate.

Read More

“And especially the manager and the players I’m working with are different class, to get a warm ‘well done’ off them is just amazing.”

“I thought it went well,” he said. “There wasn’t much I could have done really in the 10 minutes; I came on, I tried to control the game a bit. He told me to control the game, calm it down a bit, get everyone on the ball, get playing, show what I’ve got. I think that’s what I did a little bit.

“I feel like I’ve got plenty more to come and hopefully I can showcase that soon.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Curtis Jones Tyler Morton Norwich
Interviews

'I Can't Stop Smiling' - Tyler Morton On Liverpool Premier League Debut Against Arsenal

1 minute ago
sipa_36208611
Match Coverage

Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal | Twitter Reacts

42 minutes ago
Taiwo Awoniyi
News

Watch: Former Liverpool Player Taiwo Awoniyi Scores 13th Goal Of The Season For Union Berlin

1 hour ago
Mauricio Pochettino Kylian Mbappe
Non LFC

Report: Former Tottenham Manager Mauricio Pochettino Close To Leaving PSG And Become New Manchester United Manager

2 hours ago
Thiago Alcantara Tyler Morton
Articles

Harvey Elliott Congratulates Tyler Morton After Liverpool Debut Against Arsenal

3 hours ago
Sadio Mane Goal Arsenal
News

Report: Sadio Mane Liverpool Contract Warning For FSG As Mohamed Salah Stalemate Continues

5 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
Interviews

Assist King Trent Alexander-Arnold Sets High Target For Liverpool Season

5 hours ago
Gary Neville
Interviews

'Liverpool Have A Real Problem' - Gary Neville Questions Liverpool Despite Arsenal Win

5 hours ago