'I Can't Stop Smiling' - Tyler Morton On Liverpool Premier League Debut Against Arsenal

Liverpool youngster Tyler Morton made his Premier League debut against Arsenal at Anfield.

The Wirral-born midfielder has impressed in campaigns with the Under-23s, and in senior appearances with the Reds in the Carabao Cup.

“As you can see on my face, I can’t wipe the smile off it!” Morton told Liverpoolfc.com.

“It’s a different feeling to any other feeling, especially your boyhood club, as everyone will know. Being a fan all my life and now stepping on the pitch, it felt surreal. But that’s where I want to be, so that’s where I’m going to push to be.”

He came on for Thiago Alcantara, having a six minute cameo where he didn't look at all out of place.

“I was straight in the zone, no messing about for me! I was straight into the game, making sure we secured the win, making sure I kept the ball and doing everything I normally do nicely. It all went to plan in the end.

“My family – everyone dreamed of being a Liverpool footballer and I’ve gone and done it. They tell me every day going to training how proud they are of me. And it just felt so good doing it for them and doing it for my best mate.

“And especially the manager and the players I’m working with are different class, to get a warm ‘well done’ off them is just amazing.”

“I thought it went well,” he said. “There wasn’t much I could have done really in the 10 minutes; I came on, I tried to control the game a bit. He told me to control the game, calm it down a bit, get everyone on the ball, get playing, show what I’ve got. I think that’s what I did a little bit.

“I feel like I’ve got plenty more to come and hopefully I can showcase that soon.”

