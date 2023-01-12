'I Chose Galatasaray Over Liverpool For Trophies': Dutch Star Explains Why He Rejected Reds

We often wonder about what could have been with certain players of they had come to Liverpool.

Gabriel Heinze was frozen out of Manchester United for once having talks, and who can forget the entire Nabil Fekir saga in 2018?

But the Reds were on the verge of securing a Ballon D'or contender and Champions League winner under Brendan Rodgers, and the target himself explained in a recent interview why he rejected them.

Sneijder now, before Ajax faced Rangers IMAGO / ANP

World Cup runner-up Wesley Sneijder was once on Liverpool's radar in 2013, but chose to avoid the club - instead moving to Turkey with giants Galatasaray.

Speaking on Dutch TV programme Veronica Offside, via Ajansspor: "I once had a situation to transfer to Liverpool or Galatasaray.

“I chose Galatasaray at that moment because I wanted to win more trophies and Liverpool was going through a difficult time at that time.

“I chose trophies because those are the best thing a football player would want to win.

“I also wanted to be free at Christmas and New Year's. It was a choice I made consciously.”

He certainly did pick up silverware with the giants, picking up two Super Lig titles, three Turkish Cups, and three Turkish Super Cups before leaving for Al-Gharafa, where he would eventually retire, not without winning the Qatari Stars Cup however.

He won the Champions League with Inter which would be the high point in a glittering career, but was known to be fond of partying.

