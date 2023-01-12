Skip to main content
'I Chose Galatasaray Over Liverpool For Trophies': Dutch Star Explains Why He Rejected Reds

IMAGO / PA Images

'I Chose Galatasaray Over Liverpool For Trophies': Dutch Star Explains Why He Rejected Reds

We often wonder about what could have been with certain players of they had come to Liverpool. 

Gabriel Heinze was frozen out of Manchester United for once having talks, and who can forget the entire Nabil Fekir saga in 2018?

But the Reds were on the verge of securing a Ballon D'or contender and Champions League winner under Brendan Rodgers, and the target himself explained in a recent interview why he rejected them.

Wesley Sneijder

Sneijder now, before Ajax faced Rangers

World Cup runner-up Wesley Sneijder was once on Liverpool's radar in 2013, but chose to avoid the club - instead moving to Turkey with giants Galatasaray.

Speaking on Dutch TV programme Veronica Offside, via Ajansspor: "I once had a situation to transfer to Liverpool or Galatasaray.

“I chose Galatasaray at that moment because I wanted to win more trophies and Liverpool was going through a difficult time at that time.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“I chose trophies because those are the best thing a football player would want to win.

“I also wanted to be free at Christmas and New Year's. It was a choice I made consciously.”

He certainly did pick up silverware with the giants, picking up two Super Lig titles, three Turkish Cups, and three Turkish Super Cups before leaving for Al-Gharafa, where he would eventually retire, not without winning the Qatari Stars Cup however.

He won the Champions League with Inter which would be the high point in a glittering career, but was known to be fond of partying.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Schedule

Tyler Morton
News

Tyler Morton Signs New Long-Term Contract With Liverpool

By Chris Stonadge
Leighton Clarkson
Quotes

'Delighted' - Manager Praises Impact Of Liverpool Loan Star

By Chris Stonadge
Jobe Bellingham, Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Report: Liverpool To 'Reunite Bellingham Family' With Triple Swoop

By Chris Stonadge
John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Qatar Sports Investments Not Looking To Invest In Manchester United Or Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Khephren Thuram
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Make Contact With £13m OGC Nice Midfielder

By Chris Stonadge
Teun Koopmeiners
Transfers

'Nice To See' - Liverpool Midfield Target Teun Koopmeiners Addresses Rumours

By Chris Stonadge
Steven Caulker
News

Former Liverpool Defender Reunites With Kolo Toure At Wigan Athletic

By Chris Stonadge
Joao Palhinha
Match Coverage

Report: Liverpool & Tottenham Hotspur Interested In Fulham's Joao Palhinha

By Neil Andrew