‘I Didn’t Catch Any Fish But I Tried!’ - Kostas Tsimikas On Some Time Off From Liverpool

Liverpool left-back Kostas Tsimikas has spoken about having some well deserved time off and his fishing hobby.

After the 3-1 victory at Crystal Palace, the Reds players not on international duty had a few days off.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, the Greek international described how he went fishing but without much success.

"It was a great experience. Obviously I didn't catch any fish but I tried!

"I enjoy it a lot when I'm fishing and it clears my mind when you hear the water of the river. I enjoyed this week a lot.

"I fully recharged my batteries and I'm here to do everything. It was very, very important for me.”

Tsimikas was pleased to get some time off after not having a break so far this season.

"Obviously I never get a week off because all the [other] times I was in the national team, playing games.

"For me and my family, it was very important. I walked a lot with my dogs and it was very helpful to recharge my batteries and to be ready for the next competitive games."

Liverpool take on Cardiff City at Anfield on Sunday so manager Jurgen Klopp will decide whether Tsimikas will get a well deserved start ahead of Andy Robertson.

