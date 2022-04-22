‘I Do Think I’ve Earned The Move To Liverpool’ - Virgil van Dijk On His Form For The Reds

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been speaking in a recent interview about his move to Anfield and his current form.

The Dutchman is back to his imperious best since missing most of last season with a serious knee injury.

IMAGO / PA Images

Van Dijk told Ziggo Sport, relayed by Voetbal Primeur (via Sport Witness) he thinks his performances have shown he has merited his move to the club.

“You should always keep faith in yourself.

“I don’t want to say I’m the best defender in the world, but I do think I’ve earned the move to Liverpool.”

The number four insisted that consistency in performance is hard to achieve but he thinks he has maintained that during the past few campaigns.

“I’ve always managed to keep a very consistent level. That’s the hardest thing there is. You always want to play at least a six.

“Especially because you play so many games, that’s hard, but I’m glad I’ve been able to do that for the past four seasons.”

Liverpool and van Dijk will take to the pitch on Sunday for the Merseyside derby against Everton at Anfield as the Reds try and stay in the hunt for the Premier League title.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok