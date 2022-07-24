‘I Don’t Have to Be Convinced About Anything. I Know That It Is Possible’ - Jurgen Klopp on if Replicating Last Years Success Is Possible

Last season Liverpool found themselves with a domestic cup double, a Uefa Champions League final and took the Premier League to the final day of the season, Jurgen Klopp has said he believes that this is all very possible to replicate next season.

Speaking exclusively to the official club website Klopp said "No, I don’t have to be convinced about anything. I know that it is possible, it’s not extremely likely but we realise now that it is possible with luck here and there."

Klopp then went on to speak about luck coming into certain things "Especially in cup competitions you need luck to get through all the rounds, we scored late goals and all these kind of things.

"So we know that it is doable but not very likely that another team or we will do this again, but we will just play it game by game, starting with the Community Shield and then the Premier League, at some point the League Cup will start, Champions League will start…

"So yeah, it will be tough, it was very tough, but we enjoyed it as well. So it was not only tough, there were a lot of moments where we really thought, ‘Wow, it is a pure privilege’… we really enjoyed it but who knows what will be."

