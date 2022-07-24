Skip to main content

‘I Don’t Have to Be Convinced About Anything. I Know That It Is Possible’ - Jurgen Klopp on if Replicating Last Years Success Is Possible

Last season Liverpool found themselves with a domestic cup double, a Uefa Champions League final and took the Premier League to the final day of the season, Jurgen Klopp has said he believes that this is all very possible to replicate next season.

Speaking exclusively to the official club website Klopp said "No, I don’t have to be convinced about anything. I know that it is possible, it’s not extremely likely but we realise now that it is possible with luck here and there."

Jurgen Klopp Pep Lijnders

Klopp then went on to speak about luck coming into certain things "Especially in cup competitions you need luck to get through all the rounds, we scored late goals and all these kind of things. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"So we know that it is doable but not very likely that another team or we will do this again, but we will just play it game by game, starting with the Community Shield and then the Premier League, at some point the League Cup will start, Champions League will start… 

"So yeah, it will be tough, it was very tough, but we enjoyed it as well. So it was not only tough, there were a lot of moments where we really thought, ‘Wow, it is a pure privilege’… we really enjoyed it but who knows what will be."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Harvey Elliott
Quotes

'It's Great To See' - Harvey Elliott Praised For Hard Work During Pre-Season

By Owen Cummings3 hours ago
Pitaluga
News

Liverpool Youngster Puts In 'Man Of The Match Performance' For New Club Macclesfield

By Owen Cummings4 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Rivals' Transfers Including Manchester City, Tottenham, Chelsea And Arsenal As Liverpool Are Finished

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Liverpool Parade
Quotes

'The Parade Helped Me Massively' Jurgen Klopp Thankful For Liverpool Fans As Parade Gives Him Boost For This Season

By Damon Carr5 hours ago
Sepp van den Berg Nathaniel Phillips Adrian
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Defender Set To Join Bournemouth On Loan

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Speaks About Liverpool’s New Signing Darwin Nunez After His Four Goals Against RB Leipzig

By Damon Carr6 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘When You’re A Striker You’ve Got To Score Goals’ - Pundit On The Early Criticism For Liverpool Forward Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago
Community Shield
Opinions

Liverpool Predicted Team For Community Shield Game Vs Manchester City

By Owen Cummings7 hours ago