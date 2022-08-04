Skip to main content

‘I Don’t Have to Feel Any Added Pressure Right Now That I Have to Play Well and Be Scoring in Every Game’ - Darwin Nunez on Pressure to Score Goals for Liverpool

Upon arrival on Merseyside this summer, Darwin Nunez was subject to many harsh critics after only 30 minutes of pre-season football. Nunez went on to silence any doubters putting four past RB Leipzig the following week. The Uruguayan has revealed said he does not feel pressure in any situation.

Sitting down exclusively with the official club website has revealed that he has not felt any added pressure since his summer move to Liverpool "I think a striker always lives off scoring goals, but I think you try to go out onto the field to do the very best you can to help the team. If the goals do come, by all means, bring them on. 

"But if they don’t flow, what are we going to do, other than keep working hard to be ready for the next game? You have to say that this is really just the beginning."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Nunez went on to add his thoughts on his performance in the Community Shield victory over Manchester City "Things went well for me last Saturday against City, I managed to score a goal and I won the penalty, but I don’t have to feel any added pressure right now that I have to play well and be scoring in every game.

"What I do have to do is train every day and when matchday comes around, give my very best so things go well for us as a team. Because here we win together, and when we lose, we lose together. 

"If things go badly, then we suffer together. It’s what I always say, this is a group of players and we always have to stick together as one. It’s great that here the support you get from the rest of your teammates is huge."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Craven Cottage
Match Coverage

Fulham v Liverpool: Match Prediction | Premier League Opener

By Damon Carr2 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘I Enjoyed It Hugely Because I Wasn’t Expecting to Score Four Goals’ - Darwin Nunez on His First Liverpool Goals

By Matty Orme10 minutes ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold
News

Liverpool Defender 'Likely' To Move Into Midfield In Upcoming Game Against Fulham

By Justin Foster1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Anthony Elanga
Transfers

Report: Barcelona Target Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold In €80million Transfer Swoop

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

Darwin Nunez Reveals Which Liverpool Players Have Helped Him Embed Into The Club

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez
Quotes

‘Things Have Been Going Very Well’ - Darwin Nunez on First Weeks at Liverpool

By Matty Orme2 hours ago
Ibrahima Konate Virgil van Dijk
News

'It Won’t Be Too Long' - Liverpool Defender Ibrahima Konate Provides Fitness Update

By Justin Foster2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp
Opinions

Opinion: Liverpool A New Hope – Are We Ready Reds?

By Justin Foster3 hours ago