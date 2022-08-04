‘I Don’t Have to Feel Any Added Pressure Right Now That I Have to Play Well and Be Scoring in Every Game’ - Darwin Nunez on Pressure to Score Goals for Liverpool

Upon arrival on Merseyside this summer, Darwin Nunez was subject to many harsh critics after only 30 minutes of pre-season football. Nunez went on to silence any doubters putting four past RB Leipzig the following week. The Uruguayan has revealed said he does not feel pressure in any situation.

Sitting down exclusively with the official club website has revealed that he has not felt any added pressure since his summer move to Liverpool "I think a striker always lives off scoring goals, but I think you try to go out onto the field to do the very best you can to help the team. If the goals do come, by all means, bring them on.

"But if they don’t flow, what are we going to do, other than keep working hard to be ready for the next game? You have to say that this is really just the beginning."

Nunez went on to add his thoughts on his performance in the Community Shield victory over Manchester City "Things went well for me last Saturday against City, I managed to score a goal and I won the penalty, but I don’t have to feel any added pressure right now that I have to play well and be scoring in every game.

"What I do have to do is train every day and when matchday comes around, give my very best so things go well for us as a team. Because here we win together, and when we lose, we lose together.

"If things go badly, then we suffer together. It’s what I always say, this is a group of players and we always have to stick together as one. It’s great that here the support you get from the rest of your teammates is huge."

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |