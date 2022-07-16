'I Don't Like Liverpool' - Marcus Rashford On Manchester United's 'Bitter' Rivalry With Reds

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been speaking about his dislike for Liverpool and Manchester City.

The England international was asked by Uninterrupted who are the clubs that he hates and he had no hesitation in naming the Premier League's top two teams.

"Liverpool. I don’t like Liverpool, and City. Obviously, Liverpool have history so it is a bit more bitter but, with City, it’s like you don’t like them but you don’t really have a massive reason not to like them.

"You just grow up and it’s two Manchester sides, one wears light blue and one wears red. But the rivalry with Liverpool, it feels much more."

The 24-year-old also admitted how intimidating it is to face Liverpool at Anfield based on his own personal experience.

"Their fans can take the game away from you. If you let them, they can take it away from you.

"My first game at Anfield, I almost got sent off straight away and I’m not a malicious player – I wouldn’t try and hurt someone on purpose."

It is no real surprise that Rashford acknowledged his dislike for United's biggest rivals, two clubs that continue to dominate his own team currently.

