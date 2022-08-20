Skip to main content

'I Don't Need Jurgen Klopp To Tell Me How To Be A Pundit' | Gabby Agbonlahor Fires Back

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has fired back against Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in this unlikely war of words. 

Aston Villa Gabby Agbonlahor

Gabby Agbonlahor lured Jurgen Klopp's interest with comments surrounding Manchester United's mentality going into their game at Brentford.

Jurgen Klopp spoke in his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford, stating that "it was not a nice week for United after Brentford" and that "we forget how good Brentford are."

Klopp continued; "I watched the first half and then radio, TalkSport. Gabby Agbonlahor... I was close to calling in! He wasn't a mentality monster when we beat Villa 6-0!"

Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Scroll to Continue

Read More

The TalkSport pundit responded to these comments by Jurgen Klopp by posting a photograph on Instagram from when he scored the winning goal in a 1-0 win for Aston Villa at Anfield in 2014-15. This was before Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool.

The attacks on Klopp didn't stop there; as he then went back onto TalkSport to fuel this unlikely rivalry. "It's a bit too much, isn't it? ... I don't need Jurgen Klopp to tell me how to be a pundit - he needs to concentrate on being a manager."

Agbonlahor continued; "He wouldn't take advice off me as a coach, would he, so I'm not going to take advice off Jurgen Klopp. But it's settled now."

We are now on the edge of our seats to see the latest developments in the Klopp v Agbonlahor saga - epitomising how boring of a transfer window this is turning out to be late on for Liverpool.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Thiago
Quotes

'I'm Sure They've Got Something Lined Up' - Jamie Carragher On Liverpool Midfield Options Amid Moises Caicedo Links

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Darwin Nunez
Quotes

'He's Not A Definite Starter Now' - Pundit Believes Darwin Nunez Will Need To Win Place Back At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Bayern Munich Sadio Mane
Quotes

'Liverpool Have A Lot Of Problems' - Pundit On Mane Loss And Depth Issues

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Training
News

Academy Striker Trains With First Team Ahead Of Liverpool Clash With Manchester United

By Neil Andrew
Pep Guardiola, Manchester City
Quotes

'Just The 111 Points To Play' - Manchester City Manager Pep Guardiola Reacts To Liverpool's Slow Start

By Neil Andrew
The Academy
Match Coverage

Match Report: Liverpool vs Blackburn Rovers | Premier League 2

By Matty Orme
Sheffield United Sander Berge
Transfers

'Let's Say Keita Left' - Journalist Reacts To Sander Berge Liverpool Transfer Links

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah100
News

Premier League Top Scorers 2022/23

By Neil Andrew