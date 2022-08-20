'I Don't Need Jurgen Klopp To Tell Me How To Be A Pundit' | Gabby Agbonlahor Fires Back

Former Aston Villa forward Gabby Agbonlahor has fired back against Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp in this unlikely war of words.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Gabby Agbonlahor lured Jurgen Klopp's interest with comments surrounding Manchester United's mentality going into their game at Brentford.

Jurgen Klopp spoke in his pre-match press conference ahead of Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford, stating that "it was not a nice week for United after Brentford" and that "we forget how good Brentford are."

Klopp continued; "I watched the first half and then radio, TalkSport. Gabby Agbonlahor... I was close to calling in! He wasn't a mentality monster when we beat Villa 6-0!"

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The TalkSport pundit responded to these comments by Jurgen Klopp by posting a photograph on Instagram from when he scored the winning goal in a 1-0 win for Aston Villa at Anfield in 2014-15. This was before Jurgen Klopp joined Liverpool.

The attacks on Klopp didn't stop there; as he then went back onto TalkSport to fuel this unlikely rivalry. "It's a bit too much, isn't it? ... I don't need Jurgen Klopp to tell me how to be a pundit - he needs to concentrate on being a manager."

Agbonlahor continued; "He wouldn't take advice off me as a coach, would he, so I'm not going to take advice off Jurgen Klopp. But it's settled now."

We are now on the edge of our seats to see the latest developments in the Klopp v Agbonlahor saga - epitomising how boring of a transfer window this is turning out to be late on for Liverpool.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |