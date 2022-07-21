On this day in 2002 Liverpool and Leeds United agreed a £9 million deal for midfielder Lee Bowyer to transfer from Elland Road to Anfield. However, all didn't go to plan as the deal was cancelled by the Reds.

Bowyer who was one of the Premiership's top player's at the time and in high demand decided to shut down any speculation as to why his controversial transfer to Liverpool didn't go ahead.

IMAGO / Sportimage

“I never asked to go on the transfer list and made it clear to Peter Ridsdale that I had reservations when they accepted Liverpool’s bid." As reported in the Liverpool Echo.

“So it is probably in the best interest of all parties that the deal did not go through. The arrival of Terry Venables was also a major factor in my thinking that this was not the right time to be leaving Elland Road.

"With the players we have and with Venables as manager I genuinely believe we have an excellent chance of winning something this season.” Added Bowyer.

"There's no question that if I'd have gone there [Liverpool] I wouldn't have given my all. That's the only way I know how to play," Bowyer insisted in September of 2002 speaking to the Independent.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

"What happened was that the manager and chairman here asked me to go and talk to Liverpool, because Leeds had accepted a bid. So, I told them: 'Look, I'll go and speak to them, but if it doesn't seem right then I'm not going'.

"In the event, that was the case. It was no good going there if I felt iffy about it. I don't play football for money."

Speaking two years ago on Sky Sports, the 45-year-old claimed his decision to not move to Liverpool back in 2002 was something he has grown to regret over the years and wasn't shy to admit it was a mistake.

"That still hurts. Yeah, I was very close, I was halfway through a medical, I don’t know. It just didn’t feel right at the time. If I’m honest, it’s probably my biggest regret in football, not going to Liverpool at that time.

“Looking back now, if I could turn the clock back, I would definitely have gone. But it just didn’t feel right for me at the time and that was the decision I made. Looking back, it was the wrong one I think."

