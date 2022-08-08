‘I Don’t Really Understand Why He Complains So Much’ - Pundit Slams Klopp for Fixture Congestion Comments

Jurgen Klopp is one of the more vocal managers in the Premier League on the subject of fixture congestion and the effects it can have on the squad, former Aston Villa defender Alan Hutton has questioned why Jurgen Klopp complains so much.

Liverpool was set to play a further pre-season fixture behind closed doors against Aston Villa yesterday afternoon, the game was eventually called off with both managers not wanting to run the risk of further injuries to already depleting squads.

Klopp spent a large portion of the 21/22 campaign calling for change within fixture schedules to allow players enough rest and recovery time, Had the fixture gone ahead with Aston Villa the game would have been played just 24 hours after the sides Premier League opening weekend fixture away to Fulham.

Speaking exclusively to Football Insider the former defender said “I think as a manager you have to look out for your squad that’s what you’re there for,

“Liverpool played so many games last season, domestically, cup games, Europe, it’s quite incredible the amount of games some of these players are being able to play now."

Hutton went on to add “If you go back ten years, to play 35 or 40 games was unbelievable and unheard of. Now you’re playing 60-odd and then you’ve got internationals.

“I understand at certain periods when they’ve got games during the week in Europe and then they’re coming back to early kick-offs on the Saturday, it’s not ideal but everybody has to deal with it. If you’re at a top club, you’ve got a top squad, you’ve got a big squad and you can rotate.

“So I don’t really see the harm in it. I don’t really understand why he complains so much but he’s there, ultimately, to protect his team and protect his players and he will always do that.“

