'I Don't Think A Year Extension Is Out Of The Question' - Pundit On Naby Keita Contract Situation At Liverpool

As Naby Keita entered the final year of his contract, reports suggested that the Guinea international was unhappy at Liverpool, and talks over extending his current deal had stopped.

The 27-year-old has since picked up an injury and has been left out of the UEFA Champions League squad for the group stages.

Liverpool have a decision to make whether they try and cash in when January's transfer window opens or risk losing him for free in the summer.

An extension to his contract is still the best outcome for the Merseyside club and former Leeds United goalkeeper Paul Robinson told Football Insider he thinks a further year added to Keita's current deal is possible.

“A lot will depend on his injury record this season. I don’t think a year extension is out of the question. He was good for the majority of last season.

“They let Wijnaldum leave too quickly and that did not work out from the club or player’s point of view. I imagine they regret not giving him that contract extension.

“If they can get Keita back fit and back in the team it might be worth giving him another year just to see if he can prove his fitness.

“It is an area that Liverpool are light in. They need a few bodies in that area. They already need another two and that’s without losing Keita.”

LFCTR Verdict

One-year extensions for a player in his prime years are not that common although not impossible.

The Anfield hierarchy will surely be pushing for him to sign a new longer-term deal but it all appears complicated by his reported unhappiness and now his injury.

