'I Don't Think FSG Are An Issue' - Liverpool Legend John Barnes On Lack Of Transfer Spending

Former Reds superstar claims lack of spending is not an issue for Liverpool in battle against the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea.

During the summer transfer window, Liverpool brought in Darwin NunezFabio Carvalho, and Calvin Ramsay on permanent deals, and Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Juventus.

Darwin Nunez

For many Liverpool fans this was not enough with claims that Jurgen Klopp's midfield is in serious need of refreshing.

The issue has been exacerbated with the German having to deal with an early season injury crisis that has seen him missing Thiago AlcantaraCurtis JonesAlex Oxlade-ChamberlainNaby Keita, and now skipper Jordan Henderson.

A lot of Reds supporters have vented their frustrations at owners FSG for a lack of spending in the transfer market whilst other clubs especially Chelsea and Manchester United have spent big.

Liverpool legend John Barnes told BonusCodesBets he doesn't think Liverpool's lack of big-money signings is leaving them behind their rivals.

"FSG have never spent that much money and Liverpool have been one point off the league, won the Champions League, lost five games so that gives me a vote of confidence. 

John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp

"Liverpool isn’t a team that goes and spends money like a team like Chelsea or Man City, and they’ve competed with Man City and they’re better than Chelsea so I don’t think FSG are an issue for them at all."

LFCTR Verdict

Liverpool remain competitive through smart recruitment and the brilliance of their coaching team led by the outstanding Klopp.

It does feel like the situation is at a tipping point however with a midfield that is ageing, injury prone, and likely to lose Oxlade-Chamberlain and Keita for free next summer unless things change on their contract front.

The club seem to have left themselves a lot to do over the next 12 months in the transfer market and will need to spend big to cover up for the issues they are likely to face.

