'I Don't Think He Has Done Enough' - Pundit Predicts Liverpool Defender To Be Dropped Against Napoli

Liverpool will face Napoli on Wednesday on matchday one of the 2022/23 UEFA Champions League in a tough-looking opening Group A fixture.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Reds kick off their campaign against the Serie A league leaders and will also face Ajax and Rangers during the group stages.

Manager Jurgen Klopp has been hit by an early season injury crisis which now looks like it could be easing with the likes of Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota returning.

In an interview with Football Insider, former Leeds United keeper Paul Robinson said he expects Matip to be recalled at the expense of Joe Gomez who has partnered Virgil van Dijk over recent weeks.

“I don’t think he’s (Gomez) done enough to cement himself as first choice for the rest of the season. He will be part of the rotation when everyone is fit. Virgil van Dijk plays if he is fit. He does not get rotated.

“I don’t think Gomez has played well enough to stake a case for being the first choice alongside Van Dijk.

“Last season Konate and Matip played ahead of him. Matip came back at the weekend. If he came through unscathed and is fit for the Napoli game, I think he comes back in alongside Van Dijk.”

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

LFCTR Verdict

The fixture schedule is a busy one between now and the World Cup in Qatar so all players are likely to see plenty of game time.

Gomez has performed well and has clearly benefitted from a run of games so it would not be a reflection on his performances if he is given a rest.

The 25-year-old could also be used at right-back if Klopp decides that Trent Alexander-Arnold needs a break after a couple of indifferent performances.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |