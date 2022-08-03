Skip to main content

‘I Don’t Think He Was At His Absolute Best’ - Former Chelsea & Arsenal Player On Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk

A former Chelsea and Arsenal defender is predicting big things for Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk this season.

The Dutchman returned to action last season to help Liverpool go within two matches of an unprecedented quadruple.

Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Virgil van Dijk L of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_npxO1.jpg

His form was all the more impressive considering he had missed the bulk of the previous campaign with a serious knee injury.

In an interview with Genting Casino, William Gallas admitted that despite his excellent form last season, he still doesn’t think van Dijk was at his very best.

“Virgil van Dijk. Even though last season, I don’t think he was at his absolute best when he came back from injury, but what he showed for a player that was injured for such a long time, he was magnificent.”

Gallas went on to predict that van Dijk will reach even greater heights during this coming season and that can only be a good thing for Liverpool.

“This season I think he will reach his best level, so for me, van Dijk is the man to beat in the Premier League.”

Virgil van Dijk

LFCTR Verdict

There is no doubt that Virgil van Dijk is absolutely massive for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool as proven when he missed the bulk of the 2020/1 season.

If Gallas is right and he will be even stronger again, then Reds fans could be in for another treat this season.

