'I Don't Think He Will Carry On Being A Liverpool Player' - Journalist On England International

A well known journalist has been speaking about the future of Liverpool's midfielder James Milner.

The retired England international is widely regarded by many as Liverpool's best ever signing on a free transfer.

He has been a key component of the success the team has enjoyed under manager Jurgen Klopp with his quality and versatility almost impossible to replace.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Neil Jones of Goal was speaking on the Redmen TV Journo Insight Show when he gave his thoughts on the impact Milner has had at Liverpool.

"Look at what he's achieved at Liverpool and the impact he's had.

"You can't estimate how crucial they've (Mane, Wijnaldum, Henderson, Lallana, Robertson and Milner) been to Liverpool's growth as a team."

As to whether Milner will be seen in a Reds shirt next season and could join the coaching staff, Jones was not so sure as he feels he still has something to offer as a player.

"You can see Milner being phased out.

"He's not a first choice but the manager trusts him whether it's for 90 minutes, 45 minutes or 10 minutes.

"I think it is the last season of him as a Liverpool player and he should get the most popular ovation.

"I don't think he will carry on being a Liverpool player after this season but I think he will carry on playing so I don't think he will join the coaching staff just now."

