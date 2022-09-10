'I Don't Think He's Got A Long-Term Future At Liverpool' - Pundit On Reds Midfielder

After a report emerged saying that Liverpool are still keen to offer midfielder Naby Keita a contract extension, the long-term future of the 27-year-old at the Merseyside club has been dismissed by a pundit.

The Guinea international has less than 12 months left on his current deal at Liverpool and reports have suggested talks over extending that have stalled with the player unhappy with his current situation at the club.

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

Gabby Agbonlahor told Football Insider he doesn't think Keita will be at Liverpool for much longer due to the number of injuries he has had.

“I don’t think he’s got a long-term future at Liverpool. He doesn’t have long left on his contract, and he doesn’t do enough on the pitch, for me. He’s not going to take Liverpool to Premier League or Champions League glory.

“He has had his chance – but now they need to build that midfield and bring in better players. Injury has been a problem for him, so I don’t know why you would offer an injury-prone player a new contract.

LFCTR Verdict

The problem for Liverpool is that Keita is in his prime years and can still return a decent transfer fee.

It is within their interests therefore to do what they can to get him to extend his contract and protect his transfer value.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |