'I Don't Think I Could Compare Myself To....' - Dirk Kuyt On Who In The Current Liverpool Team He Could Be Likened To

Former Liverpool striker Dirk Kuyt has been providing his thoughts on the title race and answering questions in his column on Liverpoolfc.com.

The retired Dutch international was asked by @jackmacd12 who he would compare himself to in the current Liverpool squad.

IMAGO / Allstar

Kuyt was very modest in his answer when said he could not consider comparing himself to Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane.

"That's a difficult one. I would really love to play in the system of Jürgen Klopp but, as I've said before, I don't think I could compare myself to Mane or Salah – they have so much more quality."

The 41 year old opted for Luis Diaz because of the similarities between himself and the Colombian in terms of stamina but again was keen to end the comparison there.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Maybe we can compare stamina-wise to Diaz, but I think he's quicker and his ability on the ball is unbelievable. If you compared me with him, I'd be quite happy with that!"

