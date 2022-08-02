‘I Don’t Think the Position That Liverpool Were in Last Season Will Be Repeated Any Time Soon’ - Former Liverpool Midfielder on Quadruple Hopes

Last season Liverpool found themselves in all three major cup competition finals, and took the Premier League title race to the final day, narrowly missing out on becoming champions for the 20th time by one point, former Liverpool midfielder believes this feat won't happen again.

Liverpool finished the season with success in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup after victories against Chelsea in both finals at Wembley Stadium, Also reaching the Uefa Champions League final in Paris losing 1-0 to Real Madrid.

The quadruple is a feat that has never been achieved by an English club before, with Liverpool coming closer to achieving this than any team before them. Former Champions League winner and Liverpool midfielder Dietmar Hamann believe last season won't ever be replicated.

Speaking exclusively to Genting Casino the former German international said "Liverpool and Man City are both capable of dominating in a number of competitions this season but I don't think the position that Liverpool were in last season will be repeated any time soon.

"Psychologically it will be tough for Liverpool because they know they can't play much better than they did last year and so I think Man City have an advantage in that respect."

LFCTR Verdict

Although the former Champions League winner feels Liverpool can't play much better than last season, it is worth remembering that when Klopp's side lost the Champions League in Kyiv, they won it the following year. Also losing the Premier League by 1 point, Liverpool went on to win this the following year too.

