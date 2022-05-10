'I Don't Think There Is Any Hint Of Bias' - Pundit On Pep Guardiola Comments About Liverpool

Former Leeds United player Noel Whelan has reacted to comments made by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola after his team's sensational 5-0 victory over Newcastle United on Sunday.

Guardiola gave a surprising interview post match where he claimed that everyone was supporting Liverpool, including the media.

Speaking to Football Insider, Whelan said he doesn’t believe the claims of Guardiola are correct.

“No.

“Don’t get me wrong, I think everyone is just waiting to see if miracles happen. It’d be a great achievement if Liverpool can pull it off.

“I don’t think there is any hint of bias from the media or from anyone in this country.”

Whelan also paid tribute to how City responded to the disappointment of being knocked out of the Champions League in midweek as they took the Magpies apart.

“Man City have got a job to do. They had a great reaction on Sunday, taking their anger out and demolishing that Newcastle side.

“That’s what champions do. They were emphatic – they never sit around feeling sorry for themselves.

“I think Pep will be quietly confident that they’ve got the job done, but it’s been a great scrap.”

