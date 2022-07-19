‘I Don’t Think They Got Nunez to Replace Mane, but They’re Going to Have to Find a Way to Get Him Playing’ - Former Defender on Replacing Sadio Mane

It has been a busy summer already for Julian Ward and Liverpool, which has seen them lose key frontman Sadio Mane, and bring in £67.5million attacker Darwin Nunez. Speaking exclusively with Genting Casino former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has stated replacing Mane is 'Impossible'

Mane, who departed for FC Bayern this summer in a deal that could rise to £35million spent six years on Merseyside establishing himself as one of the most lethal attackers in world football scoring 120 goals and gaining 48 assists in 269 outings for the club.

'Mane Will Be Impossible to Replace'

The former England International has said replacing the Senegalese frontman is going to be impossible, saying "Mane will be impossible to replace. I don’t think they got Nunez to replace Mane, but they’re going to have to find a way to get him playing."

Johnson then went on to say "I think they would like to have signed him and kept Mane so I don’t think he’s a replacement but he’s certainly a good player.

"Like Diaz, if he can get going as a world class player and look like he’s been there for years, then there is no doubt he will be a success. Liverpool know what they are doing with these players."

