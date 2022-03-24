'I Don't Think They Need To Sign Another Right-Back - Former Player On Filling In For Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold

Former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor has been speaking about how Liverpool may look to deputise during periods when right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is injured.

The England international has been in sensational form this season for the Reds contributing 17 assists and scoring twice before picking up a hamstring injury before the FA Cup victory at Nottingham Forest.

IMAGO / News Images

In an interview with Football Insider, Agbonlahor said it will be very difficult for Liverpool to find a player who would be willing to come to the club to play so infrequently.

“It’s very difficult to know who’s out there who is going to come in for Trent Alexander-Arnold for limited game time."

Download The New Forza Football App! Get LIVE Lineups, Match Scores, Fixtures, Tables, Stats, & More: [Download Here]

Agbonlahor's opinion is that Liverpool do not need to sign a new player to deputise for Alexander-Arnold when there are players already at the club that can fill in.

“He’s never injured, if he’s injured for a month a season then Gomez is more than capable of filling in. Then Henderson can be the one who gets on the ball and play those through balls to Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

“I don’t think they need to sign another right-back. Gomez can do a job until Alexander-Arnold comes back.

“They might keep Neco Williams next season and not let him out on loan.”

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok