'I Don't Think They'll Be Happy' - Swansea Manager On Liverpool And Rhys Williams

After a report emerged on Tuesday that Liverpool are not happy with Swansea City over the lack of game time during the loan spell of Rhys Williams, manager Russell Martin has been speaking about the situation with the 20 year old.

As reported by Wales Online Martin has praised Williams but acknowledges it's been difficult for the central defender.

Russell Martin On Rhys Williams

"Rhys Williams is another one, we spend a lot of time doing individual work with him."

"His attitude is fantastic. I think he's come a long way in the short period of time he's been with us, he's improved a lot."

"But he's come out of the team when he had a really tough period, and since then the guys have kept so many clean sheets and played so well."

"Rhys understands that and I'm honest with the guys. We had another conversation last week about his position, and I think he understands, whatever happens, he'll go back to Liverpool better for this."

"It's football. There'll come a point where he gets the chance to be involved on the pitch again and then he has to take it. All he can do now is focus on being present every day, training as well as he can and supporting his team mates then wait for his opportunity."

"It's not easy to leave these guys out, but the guys in front of him are playing exceptionally well."

Russell Martin On Liverpool

Martin also explained that whilst he understands Liverpool won't be happy he has to make the right decisions for his football club.

"I don't think they'll be overly happy he's not involved, but we have to what's right for our football team and our club."

"I think they understand what's gone on. We've been really supportive of Rhys during a tough period, but he's come through it brilliantly."

"Whatever happens he'll go back there better. The first loan at this level is really difficult sometimes."

"He started in the team then had a little injury. The guys at Liverpool understand, they've been down to watch him train, they really enjoyed the environment and how hard he's working."

"There are some bits I feel he's improved on. We spend a lot of time with the young guys to help them, and he's embracing the work and putting everything into it and that's all we can ask."

