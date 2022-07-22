Skip to main content

'I Don't Want It To End' - Andy Robertson On Five Years At Liverpool

Andy Robertson celebrated his five-year anniversary at Liverpool on Thursday by helping the team to a 5-0 victory over RB Leipzig. 

Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp's team looked much sharper than in their previous two pre-season friendlies as they dominated the Bundesliga club from start to finish.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring in the first half with a smart finish before new signing Darwin Nunez saw his first goal for the club followed by three more in a sensational second half.

Robertson was asked by Liverpoolfc.com whether he expected the success he has enjoyed at the Merseyside club when he joined five years ago.

"I dreamed of it, of course I did, but maybe it wasn't a reality. But the fact is that we've managed to turn it into reality. I've maybe played a tiny part in that but the lads, the manager and everyone behind it, we've just pushed and we've obviously achieved a lot of great things. 

The 28-year-old is proud to be one of Liverpool's long history of brilliant Scottish players and doesn't want his Anfield journey to end any time soon.

"On that day it was a huge honour for me to sign for the club. A lot of people said that the club don't really win stuff without Scottish players, so obviously when I signed then I wanted to achieve it. We've obviously got a long history of Scottish players playing for this club, legends in their own right, and the fact I can be a part of this club, it meant a lot that day and it still means a lot now. So, hopefully many more years to come.

Andy Robertson

"It's amazing playing for this club, I don't want it to end, I want it to continue for as many years as I can. But five years is incredible but now I look to the next five. I'm always one to look forward and hopefully we can achieve a lot more things."

Liverpool fans will be hoping for more of the same from Robertson going forward and that the next five years are as successful as the last five.

