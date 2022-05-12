'I Dream Of Playing With Van Dijk' - On Loan Liverpool Defender On Hoping To Be Part Of Jurgen Klopp's Plans Next Season
On loan Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg has been speaking in a recent interview about his aspirations for next season.
The 20-year-old has impressed during his loan spell at Preston North End in the Championship this season where he has made 50 appearances across all competitions including appearing against his parent club in the Carabao Cup.
As relayed by Voetbal Primeur (via Sport Witness), the Dutch under 21 international plans to return to Liverpool pre-season and fight for a place in Jurgen Klopp's squad.
“The intention is that I participate in the preparation and then conquer my spot in the dressing room.
“At the same time, I know that the competition is cut-throat. This summer, I will fight for a place in the starting line-up"
The defender admitted his dream is to line up alongside fellow countryman Virgil van Dijk and hopes he will take his chance when it comes his way.
“That’s what I hope for; that’s what I dream of (playing with Van Dijk). That’s my goal towards next season. The World Cup can help me with that.
“It will be a long and tough season. A lot of guys will leave or be away temporarily. Then maybe you get the chance to stay just a little bit earlier. I must then see to take that.”
