‘I Expect Salah Will Be Dropped Soon’ - Pundit Makes Startling Claim Amid Liverpool’s Poor Form

After another disappointing Liverpool performance in the 3-3 draw against Brighton at Anfield on Saturday, the post-match analysis has focussed on how Jurgen Klopp can get his team back to it's brilliant best.

Jurgen Klopp has seen his team underachieve at the start of the new campaign. IMAGO / PA Images

The Reds will have an opportunity on Tuesday to immediately put right the wrongs of Saturday when they face Rangers in the Champions League.

Klopp may make changes to try and kick start his team into life and former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan told Football Insider he doesn’t think it will be long before Mohamed Salah is dropped.

“I expect Salah will be dropped soon, and I don’t mean rotated, either. He’s been poor by his high standards this season and he knows that himself deep down. Jurgen Klopp has stuck with him up until now, but I think that could be about to change this week.”

Noel Whelan expects Jurgen Klopp to drop Mohamed Salah soon. IMAGO / PA Images

Whelan cited the form of Roberto Firmino and the depth in Liverpool’s attack as the reasons why the 30-year-old may have to spend some time on the bench.

“Roberto Firmino is scoring goals and playing well, Luis Diaz is pretty much the first name on the team sheet and Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez will be pushing hard to start, as well as Fabio Carvalho.

“Salah will probably benefit from a spell on the bench, to reignite the fire and motivation of last season. Sometimes you need a horrible bit of medicine. He hasn’t been the same brilliant player since the African Cup of Nations”.

LFCTR Verdict

Salah has not been at his very best this season in what has been a struggling side so far.

He still has three goals and three assists to his name however and it’s difficult to imagine Klopp going into the very biggest matches without his talisman.

