'I Felt So Bad For Him' - Liverpool Defender Delighted To Have Harvey Elliott Back
As Harvey Elliott closes in on a return to the Liverpool first team, left-back Kostas Tsimikas has been speaking about how happy and important it is to see the 18-year-old return.
Elliott had started the season in fine from and had forced himself into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI before picking up a freak ankle injury against Leeds United at Elland Road in September.
Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Greek international Tsimikas explained his delight at seeing the player, who excelled on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season, return.
"I'm very happy for him. We are very close.
"Obviously when he got injured, I felt so sad for him. But finally, he is here, he is healthy.
Tsimikas believes that having Elliott back as Liverpool challenge on four fronts will be a huge boost, not only in terms of his talent but also in terms of his personality.
"You saw it from the start, he's 100 percent OK, you saw again his skills. For us, it's very, very important as a team to have him back as a person and as a player also.
"We are very happy and I'm sure he will help us for the rest of the season."
