'I Felt This Was A Mythical Club' - Ibrahima Konate On His Liverpool Transfer From Red Bull Leipzig
Defender Ibrahima Konate has been speaking about his summer transfer to Liverpool from Red Bull Leipzig and the role that Jurgen Klopp played in the move.
Klopp's team suffered as a result of a crippling defensive injury crisis last season when they lost Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip to season ending injuries.
It was no surprise therefore that the club looked to strengthen this area of the squad by bringing in the French defender from Red Bull Leipzig for a reported fee of £36million.
As reported via Sport Witness, Konate has been speaking to Canal+ about his move to Liverpool and his new manager.
Konate On Klopp And Joining Liverpool
"Jürgen Klopp is, I think, one of the best managers in the world. We spoke a lot on the phone. I asked him personal questions, he did too."
“What I really felt was a trust, and I felt this club was really a mythical club, different from the others, and I felt myself being here even before I’d signed, so all this is why I took the decision to come to this club."
Konate On Apprehension And A Long Term Plan
The French under 21 international was clear he did have some apprehension about joining but was reassured by the perceived faith the club had him by paying such a sizeable fee.
“When you arrive in such a club, you do so with a bit of apprehension, but if there’s a club ready to put such an amount on you, and the manager is talking to you, making you understand he wants you."
“I told myself that if I come to Liverpool, yes it’s another level, but I trust my abilities, so I’m going to do everything to earn my spot, whether it be short-term or long-term."
