'I Had A Little Chat With Him' - Sepp van den Berg On Conversation With Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp About His Plans

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is enjoying being back at the club and involved in pre-season after an 18 month loan spell at Preston North End.

The 20-year-old impressed at Deepdale during his time there and was rewarded with a call-up to the Netherlands under-21 team.

The Dutchman has returned to Liverpool and is hoping to force his way into manager Jurgen Klopp's plans for the season ahead.

He admitted to Liverpoolfc.com that he doesn't know what the future holds but he will do his best to convince the German to keep him at Anfield.

"I had a little chat with him about the loan last season. But it’s too early for that. With so many players, everyone is trying their best to impress and of course to get fit.

"For me now at the moment, it’s really to enjoy. It’s a great experience to be here. It’s a great experience to be back training with the guys as well, of course the level is outstanding. I’ve missed it.

"For me personally now, it’s just try to get back and impress everyone and we’ll see what happens."

There are likely to be four central defenders ahead of the likes of van den Berg, Nat Phillips, and Rhys Williams next season.

It's very possible therefore that at least two of those will spend the campaign elsewhere either on loan or permanently.

