Skip to main content

'I Had A Little Chat With Him' - Sepp van den Berg On Conversation With Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp About His Plans

Liverpool defender Sepp van den Berg is enjoying being back at the club and involved in pre-season after an 18 month loan spell at Preston North End.

Sepp van den Berg

The 20-year-old impressed at Deepdale during his time there and was rewarded with a call-up to the Netherlands under-21 team.

The Dutchman has returned to Liverpool and is hoping to force his way into manager Jurgen Klopp's plans for the season ahead.

He admitted to Liverpoolfc.com that he doesn't know what the future holds but he will do his best to convince the German to keep him at Anfield.

"I had a little chat with him about the loan last season. But it’s too early for that. With so many players, everyone is trying their best to impress and of course to get fit. 

Manchester United, ManU v Liverpool Pre-Season Football Match In Bangkok Jürgen Klopp manager of Liverpool in action during the preseason match between Manchester United against Liverpool at Rajamangala stadium on July 12, 2022 in Bangkok, Thailand. Bangkok Thailand PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xVachiraxVachirax originalFilename:kalong-notitle220713_npyUD.jpg
Scroll to Continue

Read More

"For me now at the moment, it’s really to enjoy. It’s a great experience to be here. It’s a great experience to be back training with the guys as well, of course the level is outstanding. I’ve missed it. 

"For me personally now, it’s just try to get back and impress everyone and we’ll see what happens."

There are likely to be four central defenders ahead of the likes of van den Berg, Nat Phillips, and Rhys Williams next season.

It's very possible therefore that at least two of those will spend the campaign elsewhere either on loan or permanently.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Jordan Henderson Premier League Trophy
News

'I'd Be Shocked If Anything Else Were To Happen' - Paul Merson On Next Seasons Premier League Title Race

By Joe Dixon44 seconds ago
Liverpool Crest Anfield
News

'I'll Never Forget This' - Harvey Davies On His Liverpool Debut Against Crystal Palace

By Joe Dixon33 minutes ago
Marcus Rashford
Quotes

'I Don't Like Liverpool' - Marcus Rashford On Manchester United's 'Bitter' Rivalry With Reds

By Neil Andrew44 minutes ago
Darwin Nunez
News

Liverpool Defender Trent Alexander-Arnold On New Signing Darwin Nunez

By Joe Dixon1 hour ago
Amadou Onana
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Keen On Lille Midfielder Amadou Onana But Face Competition From West Ham, Arsenal & Nottingham Forest

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Matheus Nunes
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Have 'Strong Chance' Of Signing Matheus Nunes From Sporting Lisbon

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Shanice van de Sanden
Transfers

Breaking: Liverpool Announce Return Of Popular Dutch Winger

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Conor Bradley
Quotes

'I Am Sure He Will Be A Great Player For Us This Season' - Former Liverpool Player On Conor Bradley's Loan Move To Bolton

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago