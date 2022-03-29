Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

'I Had My Haircut Just Like Ronaldo' - Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino On His World Cup Memories

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has been speaking in a recent interview with Liverpool FC Magazine (via Liverpoolfc.com) about his earliest World Cup memories.

Roberto Firmino Brazil

The 30 year old will be hoping that he has an injury free run to the end of this season and start to the next campaign so he can force his way back into the 2022 World Cup plans of manager Tite after missing out on recent squads.

The earliest memories Firmino has of the competition date back to 1998 when Brazil lost 3-0 to France in the final.

"I remember Brazil losing to France in the 1998 World Cup, I cried a lot. It was really sad. 

"The 2002 World Cup came straight after, I really experienced that one. I would wake up in the early hours to watch the games and Brazil won their fifth World Cup. It was a really memorable World Cup, I remember it as if it were yesterday: waking up in the early hours and cheering the Brazil team on." 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Firmino recalls there was another number nine however that had a big influence on him at the time.

"For the final I had my haircut just like Ronaldo. I remember it as if it were yesterday, it had a big influence upon me."

Ronaldo

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Roberto Firmino
Quotes

'His Arrival Here Changed Everything' - Roberto Firmino Describes His First Encounter At Liverpool With Manager Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew27 minutes ago
Jude Bellingham
Quotes

England Manager Gareth Southgate Gives Liverpool Transfer Boost In Their Pursuit Of Jude Bellingham | International Break

By Damon Carr1 hour ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Reliable Journalist Discusses How FSG May Follow A Familiar Path To Replace Jurgen Klopp At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Anfield Liverpool
Transfers

Report: Reliable Journalist Would Be 'Surprised' To See Liverpool Star Remain At The Club This Summer

By Matt Thielen2 hours ago
Jordan Henderson Jurgen Klopp
Quotes

Manchester City Legend Yaya Toure Reveals His Close Friendship With Jurgen Klopp As His Former Team Set For Intense Title Race With Liverpool

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Borussia Dortmund
Transfers

Report: Jurgen Klopp 'Pushing' For Borussia Dortmund Star After Reports Reveal His Plan To Stay At Liverpool

By Damon Carr5 hours ago
Robert Lewandowski Mohamed Salah
Transfers

'I Can't Say' - Barcelona Chairman Laporta Refuses To Rule Out Moves For Salah & Lewandowski

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago
Steven Gerrard
Transfers

Report: Steven Gerrard Tipped To Hold Off Competition From Liverpool & Others In Raid Of Former Club For Striker

By Neil Andrew7 hours ago