'I Had My Haircut Just Like Ronaldo' - Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino On His World Cup Memories

Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino has been speaking in a recent interview with Liverpool FC Magazine (via Liverpoolfc.com) about his earliest World Cup memories.

The 30 year old will be hoping that he has an injury free run to the end of this season and start to the next campaign so he can force his way back into the 2022 World Cup plans of manager Tite after missing out on recent squads.

The earliest memories Firmino has of the competition date back to 1998 when Brazil lost 3-0 to France in the final.

"I remember Brazil losing to France in the 1998 World Cup, I cried a lot. It was really sad.

"The 2002 World Cup came straight after, I really experienced that one. I would wake up in the early hours to watch the games and Brazil won their fifth World Cup. It was a really memorable World Cup, I remember it as if it were yesterday: waking up in the early hours and cheering the Brazil team on."

Firmino recalls there was another number nine however that had a big influence on him at the time.

"For the final I had my haircut just like Ronaldo. I remember it as if it were yesterday, it had a big influence upon me."

