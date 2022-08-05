Skip to main content

‘I Have a Feeling Liverpool Will Dominate.’ - Pundit on Liverpool’s Premier League Hopes

Liverpool narrowly missed out on Premier League success last season by just one point, at times on the final day it looked like Jurgen Klopp will finally deliver the Premier League in front of the Liverpool faithful, but it was not meant to be. Pundit Alex Mcleish believes this season will see Liverpool dominate the league.

Almost completing the impossible and winning the Quadruple last season, Klopp's Liverpool will be eager to make amends this year and finally lift the Premier League title in front of the Liverpool fans at Anfield.

The departure of Sadio Mane will be a huge loss for the side going into the 22/23 campaign, however, Liverpool already had the ready-made replacement in Luis Diaz arrive in January. 

The summer window has seen Liverpool strengthen further bringing in Fabio Carvhallo, Calvin Ramsey and marquee signing Darwin Nunez to bolster the firing line for the upcoming campaign.

Calvin Ramsey
Speaking exclusively to Football Insider the former Scotland international McLeish believes Klopp's side will in fact dominate the league this season “It was very close last year, there was nothing in it between City and Liverpool,

“City showed they could handle the pressure at the end by winning that incredible finish to the season.

“I would actually put Liverpool as favourites after watching them in the community shield. The players have had another season of experince and they want to go one better.

“It is very, very difficult to retain the Premier League. I have a feeling Liverpool will dominate.”

